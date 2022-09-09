7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we've got another batch of streaming recommendations for you. For starters, it's a good time for a movie marathon, with plenty of new releases hitting the major streaming platforms. On Netflix, there's thriller End of the Road, starring Ludacris and Queen Latifah, while Thor: Love and Thunder and a new live-action adaptation of Pinocchio have made their way to Disney Plus.

If you need to catch up on some less recent releases, sci-fi thriller Moonfall is now on HBO Max. Meanwhile, over in the UK, Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Tenet is on Prime Video and Kajillionaire, starring Gina Rodriguez and Evan Rachel Wood, is on Netflix. And, as for TV, Cobra Kai season 5 is set to satisfy all your Karate Kid cravings.

Cobra Kai season 5 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

It’s karate time! Off the back of Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang’s shocking (and controversial) defeat at the hands of Cobra Kai at the All-Valley Tournament, this year sees Daniel LaRusso enlist a familiar ally in Chozen – and even bumps into old foe Mike Barnes from Karate Kid Part 3.

As the war for the Valley rages on, Miguel heads to Mexico to discover more about his mysterious father. Back home, tensions between loved ones increase further as Terry Silver’s dojo-conquering plans continue and a now-incarcerated Kreese cooks up plans of his own behind bars. Expect neither side to show any mercy as the hit Karate Kid sequel series hits the home stretch.

End of the Road – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Queen Latifah and Ludacris star in End of the Road, a new nail-biting thriller. End of the Road follows a family whose cross-country road trip takes a turn for the worse when a mysterious killer begins pursuing them through the New Mexico desert. The movie was directed by Millicent Shelton, who's previously helmed episodes of shows like 30 Rock and Insecure.

Thor: Love and Thunder – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

In honor of Disney Plus Day, Thor: Love and Thunder has been released on the streaming platform only two months after its cinematic release. The fourth movie in the Thor franchise and acts as a sequel to both Thor: The Dark World (Jane is back) and Thor: Ragnarok (Taika Waititi is at the helm for this one too). Chris Hemsworth leads the cast as the God of Thunder who is forced back from galavanting around with the Guardians of the Galaxy when Gorr the God Butcher arrives in New Asgard. But who’s that familiar face holding Mjölnir? You’ll have to watch the Marvel movie to find out – and don’t forget to check out our Thor: Love and Thunder ending explained and post-credits scenes breakdown when you’re done.

Pinocchio – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The latest in Disney’s "live-action" remakes is a new musical version of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Starring Tom Hanks as Gepetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, and Luke Evans as The Coachman, the movie is a reimagining of the 1940s Disney animation. The story remains much the same but expect some visually stunning CGI, new songs, and a few tweaks to the story along the way. Pinocchio is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus and won’t land in cinemas so if you fancy checking out the new adaptation, you’ll need a subscription.

Moonfall – HBO Max

Available: US

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star as Jacinda Fowler and Brian Harper, two former astronauts who discover the hidden truth about the moon when it suddenly leaves orbit – threatening to make fatal contact with Earth. With the help of her ex-husband (Eme Ikwuakor), Jacinda must rescue a retired Space Shuttle and embark on a journey to correct the moon’s orbit and stop a swarm of extraterrestrials from taking over.

Tenet – Prime Video

Available: UK

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending action thriller arrives on Prime Video in the UK this weekend. The first big movie release after the initial COVID-19 lockdown, it follows a CIA agent who is able to manipulate the flow of time in order to prevent an attack from the future. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh star.

Kajillionaire – Netflix

Available: UK

From the mind of accomplished author Miranda July comes Kajilionaire, a comedy-crime drama that stars Evan Rachel Wood as Old Dolio Dyne, an emotionally stunted young woman in a manipulative relationship with her con artist parents (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger). Everything changes, however, when a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) shows up and promises to give her the emotional fulfillment that her parents could not.

