The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we're back with another batch of fresh streaming recommendations. And if you're still feeling the Valentine's Day vibes, Netflix has got the goods: new rom-com Players, starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis, is now streaming worldwide, and UK subscribers can also catch last year's hit romantic drama Past Lives.

Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is now streaming on Peacock in the US, while Stateside Prime Video subscribers can catch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, one of last year's best animated movies. Plus, romance takes a darker turn on Netflix UK, with Lady Macbeth, starring Florence Pugh, now streaming.

As for TV shows, Apple TV Plus is back with a new star-studded drama series, The New Look, featuring Ben Mendelsohn, Maisie Williams, Juliette Binoche, and John Malkovich, while Amy Schumer's comedy-drama Life & Beth returns for a second season on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Players

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, Lucifer's Tom Ellis, and New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr. star in new Netflix rom-com Players. Rodriguez plays Mack, a sports journalist in New York City, whose love life involves plotting hook-up schemes with her best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.). However, when Mack meets fellow journalist Nick (Ellis), she has to decide whether she's ready to leave the hook-up schemes behind and actually begin a relationship… The movie was directed by Trish Sie, who previously helmed Pitch Perfect 3.

Past Lives

(Image credit: A24)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

A decade-spanning love story that never quite was, Past Lives follows Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) from classmates in Seoul whose tween romance is interrupted by Nora's family's move to Toronto, to reconnections and Skype flirtations a decade later and, after several more years, after losing touch again, to an eventual reunion in New York City – where Nora is now married. Celine Song's tender and heartfelt directorial debut was a hit with critics and audiences last year, for good reason.

For more on the movie, check out our interview with director Celine Song.

Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

Oppenheimer, one of last year's biggest cinema releases, is now available to stream at home. Oscar-nominated Cillian Murphy plays the titular scientist, an American theoretical physicist and head of the secret Los Alamos Laboratory during the war. He was heavily involved with the Manhattan Project, which is credited with developing the first nuclear weapons used to bomb the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie's stacked ensemble cast also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Casey Affleck, and Matthew Modine.

The New Look

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Ben Mendelsohn stars as iconic fashion designer Christian Dior in The New Look, the latest series from Apple TV Plus. Set in Paris after the Second World War, the show follows Dior as he creates his fashion line that would become known as the 'New Look' and change the face of fashion forever. The cast also includes Maisie Williams as Dior's sister Catherine and Juliette Binoche as his contemporary Coco Chanel. The first three episodes are available to watch now, with the rest of the series releasing weekly every Wednesday until April 3.

Life & Beth season 2

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera return for a second season of Life & Beth, the comedy-drama created and written by Schumer. She plays Beth, a woman whose life seems perfect on paper, with a good job and a long-term relationship with an attractive and successful man. However, a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past and, through flashbacks to her teenage years, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to be. All 10 episodes are available to stream now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Cowabunga! One of 2023's most popular animated movies arrives on Prime. It follows four turtle brothers, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello (voiced by young newcomers Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon), who are accidentally turned into humanoid mutants after a mutagen falls into the New York City sewers. Longing to live like humans, the turtles end up crossing paths with aspiring journalist April O'Neill (Ayo Edebiri) and the group sets out to hunt down a mysterious crime syndicate.

Lady Macbeth

(Image credit: Altitude Film Distribution)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

One of Florence Pugh's first leading roles, Lady Macbeth sees her play Katherine Lester, a young woman forced into a loveless marriage with an older man in 19th Century rural England. Things start to change for Katherine, however, when sparks fly between her and one of the workers on her husband's estate. Directed by William Oldroyd, who helmed the 2023 thriller, Eileen, this isn't a Shakespeare adaptation – the film is actually based on the 1865 novella Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.