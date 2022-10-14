7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to an end, we have another fresh batch of streaming recommendations for you. First up, spooky season is well and truly here with the arrival of Halloween Ends on Peacock. If you can't make it to a theater to catch it on the big screen, you can watch Laurie Strode's final outing from the comfort of your home. The Watcher, a creepy new series from Ryan Murphy, is streaming now on Netflix, too.

Elsewhere, you can take your movie night pick from Romeo and Juliet-inspired comedy Rosaline on Hulu (or Disney Plus, if you're tuning in from the UK), The Northman on Prime Video in the US, or historical drama Benediction on Hulu.

As for TV shows, new thriller Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, is now releasing weekly on Apple TV Plus, while anime sequel Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now on Hulu or Disney Plus, depending on your location.

Halloween Ends – Peacock

Halloween Ends is out now in theaters, but it's also available to stream on Peacock for the next 60 days. The movie finishes off the trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween, picking up four years after 2021's Halloween Kills left off. Jamie Lee Curtis returns for one final outing as Laurie Strode, while Andi Matichak is back as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson, and Will Patton and Kyle Richards also reprise their roles from previous installments of the franchise. David Gordon Green is back in the director's chair.

The Watcher – Netflix

The Watcher is the latest Netflix series from Ryan Murphy, based on a true crime article titled 'The Haunting of a Dream House' in New York magazine's The Cut. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star as Nora and Dean, a married couple who move to their dream home in the town of Westfield, New Jersey, only to find themselves harassed by letters signed only as 'The Watcher'. Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge also star, and all seven episodes are available to stream now.

Shantaram – Apple TV Plus

Pacific Rim's Charlie Hunnam stars in new Apple TV Plus series Shantaram, based on the supposedly semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. Hunnam stars as Lin, who escapes from prison in Australia two years into a 19-year sentence after being convicted of a series of armed robberies. Now one of the country's most-wanted criminals, he flees to Mumbai. The first three episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.

Rosaline – Hulu/Disney Plus

Think you know Romeo and Juliet? Think again. Rosaline brings a new comedic take to Shakespeare's classic tragedy, focusing on Romeo (Kyle Allen)'s former love interest and Juliet (Isabela Merced)'s cousin, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). Heartbroken when Romeo sets his sights on Juliet, Rosaline sets out to sabotage their relationship. The movie was directed by Karen Maine, who previously helmed the Natalia Dyer-led comedy Yes, God, Yes and season 1 of the BBC and HBO series Starstruck.

The Northman – Prime Video

The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers' latest movie, released earlier this year, is now on Prime Video for US subscribers. The Northman is a brutal and bloody Viking epic that follows a prince, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who will stop at nothing to avenge his murdered father. The all-star cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk – what more could you want?

Benediction – Hulu

Directed by legendary British filmmaker Terence Davies, Benediction chronicles the life of poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi) who was committed to a psychiatric facility for taking an anti-war stance during WWI and later converted to Catholicism after suffering a severe crisis in faith. The film also stars Simon Russell Beale as famed Canadian-British journalist Robbie Ross, Jeremy Irvine as Welsh poet Ivor Novello, and Lia Williams as poet Edith Sitwell.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – Hulu/Disney Plus

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the long-awaited sequel to the popular Bleach anime series, is based on the last chapter of the equally popular manga. When warning sirens blare through the Soul Society, the long-standing peace is broken. Residents are disappearing without a trace, while a dark shadow begins to creep toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town.

