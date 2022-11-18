7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Wondering what to watch on streaming this weekend? You’ll be pleased to know the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and Apple are continuing the recent hot streak of original movies and shows – meaning you’re spoiled for choice no matter what you’re subscribed to.

Florence Pugh’s The Wonder is one of the highlights this week. The Netflix movie, which sees Pugh play an English nurse tasked with treating a “miraculous” young girl, is yet another showcase of the Midsommar actor’s startling talents. It also features one of the year’s most unlikely opening scenes. Worth watching for that alone, if you ask us.

Elsewhere on Netflix, the creative geniuses behind Dark are ready to set sail with 1899, a mystery-horror that charts the tragic voyage of the Kerberos. Expect plenty of head scratching and mind-bending twists galore.

While that may not have a fairytale ending, Disenchanted – the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s Enchanted – may well do. It once again follows Amy Adams’ princess-out-of-water Giselle as she navigates domestic bliss and the long shadow of the villainous Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph).

For more on those, and the rest of our streaming picks this weekend, then be sure to scroll on down.

The Wonder – Netflix

Set in 19th Century Ireland, Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder as Lib, an English nurse tasked with observing a young girl who – somehow, "miraculously" – hasn't eaten for months. As tourists flock to see the 11-year-old for themselves, a journalist is sent to cover the sensation. Directed by A Fantastic Woman and Disobedience helmer Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue – she also wrote Room, which was adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Brie Larson.

1899 – Netflix

1899 is now streaming on Netflix, the latest offering from the creators of cult classic Dark. The new mystery horror series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar follows the fateful voyage of the Kerberos, a steamship heading from Europe to New York on the cusp of the 20th Century. The multi-language features an international ensemble cast including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Isabella Wei, and Jonas Bloquet.

Dead to Me season 3 – Netflix

Dead to Me season 3 is out now on Netflix, with 10 new episodes wrapping up the dark comedy-drama once and for all. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return as Jen and Judy, everyone's favorite wine-drinking, murder cover-up-ing duo, and this season they've got even more on their plates. James Marsden, Natalie Morales, and Diana-Maria Riva also return as part of the ensemble cast caught up in the messiness of Jen and Judy's lives. But the real question is: will they get away with it?

Disenchanted – Disney Plus

Set 15 years after the events of Enchanted, when Giselle (Amy Adams) was forced out of her life as an archetypal Disney princess into the real-life world of New York City, Disenchanted sees her settling down in the suburbs with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Robert's daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino). It's not all happily ever after, though – enter Malvina Monroe, played by Maya Rudolph, who oversees the town and causes problems for Giselle and her family.

The People We Hate at the Wedding – Prime Video

Ben Platt and Kristen Bell play siblings reluctantly attending the nuptials of their estranged, English half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in The People We Hate at the Wedding. The comedy was directed by Claire Scanlon, who has previously helmed episodes of shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Good Place, Fresh off the Boat, Glow, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The cast also includes Allison Janney, Randall Park, and Dustin Milligan.

Fleishman is in Trouble – Hulu

Jesse Eisenberg stars in Fleishman is in Trouble, a new series based on the novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (who's also the creator of the show). Eisenberg plays Toby Fleishman, a 40-something doctor who has recently gotten a divorce from his wife of 15 years (Claire Danes). As he struggles to get to grips with dating apps, a promotion at work, and raising his kids, his ex-wife disappears without a trace. The first two episodes are out now, with the rest following every Thursday.

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 – HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls, the sitcom co-created by Mindy Kaling, returns for season 2. The show follows four college students (played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) who are roommates at a fictional school in Vermont. The first season premiered in November 2021 and it was renewed the following month. The first two episodes of season 2 are available to stream now on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes following every Thursday.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.