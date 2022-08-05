7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's that time of the week again – it's time for some new weekend streaming recommendations. If you're in the mood to get stuck into a new TV series, try The Sandman on Netflix, which brings Neil Gaiman's beloved comics to the small screen with an all-star cast to boot.

On the movie front, we're spoilt for choice this week. On Prime Video, Ron Howard's latest Thirteen Lives tells the story of the young soccer team and coach who got trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, while Predator prequel Prey arrives on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Elsewhere on Disney Plus, Toy Story spin-off Lightyear blasts onto the streamer this weekend, along with a new installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled about the making of Ms. Marvel. Plus, US viewers can catch James Bond movie Skyfall on Netflix and Paul Thomas Anderson's latest Licorice Pizza on Prime Video.

The Sandman – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

When Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), lord of dreams, is imprisoned by a warlock (Charles Dance) obsessed with immortality, both the waking and the dreaming world begin to unravel. After his release, Morpheus sets how to mend the cosmic – and human – mistakes he’s made over the course of his existence. Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Mason Alexander Park, and Jenna Coleman also star.

Thirteen Lives – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Thirteen Lives recounts the harrowing true story of 12 boys and their soccer coach who got caught in a flooded cave. Back in 2018, a huge diving effort was launched to try and save them. This isn’t the first time the harrowing true story has been told (most notably National Geographic’s documentary The Rescue won rave reviews for its retelling) but Howard brings in a Hollywood budget for his adaptation. Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, and Sukollawat Kanarot all-star in the remarkable survival story.

Lightyear – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Toy Story spin-off Lightyear is an origin story for the fictional spaceman that the action figure we know and love is based on, with Chris Evans voicing the character this time around. Buzz finds himself marooned on a planet 4.2 million lightyears away from Earth, and things are further complicated by the arrival of Emperor Zurg (James Brolin). The voice cast also includes Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and a voice cameo from astronaut Tim Peake.

Prey – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)/Disney Plus

A prequel to the Predator franchise, Prey is set in the Comanche Nation in the 18th Century and follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young but highly skilled Comanche warrior who must protect her tribe against a Predator. We spoke to Midthunder about filming one of the movie's most difficult scenes. The movie was directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane helmer Dan Trachtenberg, and it debuted on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel wrapped up on Disney Plus last month, but now you can go behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how Kamala Khan's story was brought to life.

Skyfall – Netflix

Available: US

James Bond is skydiving into US Netflix. Skyfall is now available on the streaming service. The 2012 movie is Daniel Craig’s third film as 007 and sees the superspy investigating an attack on M16. He soon discovers a mysterious former agent named Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) is behind the plot, which is much wider and more sinister than he first imagined. The movie got rave reviews when it was released – and also features a very catchy theme tune from Adele. What more could you want?

Licorice Pizza – Prime Video

Available: US

Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s-set coming-of-age flick stars Cooper Hoffman (the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) as 15-year-old Gary Valentine, a character loosely based on movie producer Gary Goetzman, who started his career as a child actor and produced a range of movies from The Silence of the Lambs to Mamma Mia!. Alana Haim plays Alana, a directionless woman in her 20s who strikes up a friendship with Gary – and plenty of madcap escapades ensue.