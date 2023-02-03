The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations. No matter your platform of choice, whether it's Netflix or Apple TV Plus, we're confident that you won't be bored this weekend.

For starters, new offerings on Netflix include Norwegian werewolf mystery Viking Wolf, which has certainly piqued our interest , while US subscribers can settle down for a Middle-earth marathon with all three Lord of the Rings movies now available to watch on the streamer. Over on Disney Plus, you can finally watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home and catch Angela Bassett's Oscar-nominated performance as Queen Ramonda for yourself.

If you're in the mood to get stuck into a new TV series instead, there's season 2 of comedy Harlem on Prime Video and new drama Dear Edward on Apple TV Plus, while UK viewers can now catch Your Honor season 2 on Paramount Plus and seasons 1 and 2 of the Tina Fey-produced Girls5Eva on Netflix.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy – Netflix

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Okay, so this obviously isn't a new release, but who doesn't like an opportunity for a Lord of the Rings marathon? Whether it's your first time watching Peter Jackson's fantasy saga or one of many rewatches, that's your weekend plans sorted. The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King are all available to stream on Netflix in the US, so you can watch Frodo (Elijah Wood)'s adventures across Middle-earth with elves, dwarves, and wizards alike.

Viking Wolf – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

What could be a better combination than Nordic noir and a gruesome werewolf tale? New Norwegian movie Viking Wolf does exactly that, following Thale (played by Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne), a teenage girl who gets caught up in a murder investigation after witnessing a gruesome attack at a party. When more attacks take her small town by storm, the residents begin to suspect a monster is behind them – but how much does Thale really know?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The latest Marvel movie is finally available to stream at home. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther sees the nation of Wakanda grieving King T'Challa, after he passes away from a mysterious illness in the movie's opening scene. Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the MCU, died of cancer in 2020. With the US and the rest of the world keen to get their hands on vibranium and the underwater nation of Talokan, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), declaring war, it's a tough time for the people of Wakanda.

Dear Edward – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

New Apple TV Plus Dear Edward follows a 12-year-old boy (played by Colin O'Brien) who's the sole survivor of a plane crash that claimed the lives of the rest of his family, as well as nearly 200 other passengers. Based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano, the series sees Edward and the other bereaved try to make sense of what happened, and the cast also includes The White Lotus' Connie Britton and Orange is the New Black's Taylor Schilling.

Harlem season 2 – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

After season 1 aired back in 2021, comedy series Harlem returns to Prime Video for a second installment. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson return as Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, four friends who met at college and are now trying to survive love, life, and work in New York City in their 30s. The show was created by Tracy Oliver, who also co-wrote the movie Girls Trip, and two new episodes are being released every Friday.

Girls5Eva – Netflix

(Image credit: Peacock/Netflix)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

With Peacock original series Girls5Eva being renewed for a third season by Netflix, the first two seasons are now available to watch in the UK courtesy of the latter streamer. Executive produced by Tina Fey, the show follows a one-hit-wonder girl band from the '90s who suddenly find themselves given a second shot at success after their song is sampled by a popular rapper. Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell star as the titular girl group.

Your Honor season 2 – Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Showtime)

Available: UK

Watch now: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Originally meant to be a limited series, Your Honor returns for a second (and final) season on Paramount Plus in the UK after premiering in the US last month. Bryan Cranston returns as Judge Michael Desiato, who's dealing with his son Adam's tragic fate at the end of season 1 – after accidentally killing a mob boss' son in a hit-and-run, Michael attempted to cover up the crime, but things didn't quite go to plan. Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, and Margo Martindale also reprise their roles from the first season.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.