New Halo: Reach campaign trailer

A new trailer for Halo: Reach hit the internets this morning! Dubbed “The Battle Begins,” the trailer reveals dramatic moments from the invasion of Reach, and follows the action into space as the heroic Spartans struggle to defend humanity from the Covenant. The environments revealed in the trailer offer a tantalizing glimpse at what we can expect from the campaign, though we wish they’d show more space combat already! The icing on the cake is the magnificent score by legendary composer Marty O’Donnell, whose sweeping scores are forever burned into the brains of an entire generation. Enough banter already, click play and experience the trailer for yourself, then let us know what you think in the comments.