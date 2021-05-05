Netflix releases new images and story details for Castlevania season 4

Netflix has released the first few images from Castlevania season 4, giving a preview of what's to come in the final season of the anime series.

"Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead," reads the official synopsis for Castlevania's fourth season. "Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times."

The end times, inevitably, involve Carmilla. The head of the Council of Sisters features in the most striking image of the eight released by Netflix (which you can see below). In it, she holds a blood-red dagger downwards, perhaps towards the throat of one of the series' protagonists.

Speaking of, Alucard and Trevor are similarly primed and ready for battle. The former wields a shield in one image, while the last remaining descendant of the Belmont clan looks as lethal as ever in another.

Castlevania has proved to be one of the most popular video game adaptations in recent years, both with fans and non-fans alike. The animated series has relished in being able to push the envelope more thanks to its bloodthirsty duels and sex scenes.

However, that's all coming to an end. Castlevania season 4 will be its last. It starts streaming on Netflix from May 13, with a spinoff forthcoming. No word yet on whether the entire series gets re-released upside down once you've finished the show, though.

