Netflix is reducing the amounts of ads – but only if you watch more Netflix

Netflix is all set to reward binge watchers on its cheaper tier – by reducing the amount of adverts on the streaming service.

Q1 2024 will see the arrival of a "binge ad." According to the streamer (H/T IndieWire), those who watch three episodes of the same show in a row on the 'Standard with adverts' tier won’t have any ads at all on the fourth episode. The amount of ads bundled with each episode will otherwise stay the same.

Netflix has also announced that 15 million subscribers worldwide are signed up to ad tiers. This comes in the wake of a password sharing crackdown – which led to an uptick in new users.

Netflix has switched things up elsewhere, recently announcing price increases for its basic plan and premium plans. Basic, which is no longer available to new subscribers, is now $11.99/month (up from $9.99/month) and £7.99/month in the UK.

The premium plan is $22.99/month, from $19.99/month. In the UK, it’s been raised to £17.99/month.

Despite the changes, the streaming service has been turning heads recently. Six Feet Under – one of the most acclaimed shows of the 21st Century – has just joined Netflix, while a show viewers are lauding as one of the best manga adaptations yet is also making waves. And now you’ll be able to watch them with fewer ads if you settle in for a l’il binge session.

