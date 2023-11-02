One of the best-rated TV shows of all time is now on Netflix

Netflix has just added the HBO show Six Feet Under in full to the streaming platform, and there’s never been a better time to binge the classic show.

Widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time, the five-season-long drama was created by Alan Ball. First broadcast on HBO from 2001 until 2005, it follows the lives of the Fisher family who run a funeral home in Los Angeles.

Predominately a family drama, it focuses on the daily life of the characters, their friends, and family. Each episode kicks off with a death, which sets the tone of the story before delving into issues ranging from mortality to religion, all with a hefty dose of dark humor too. The star-studded cast included Dexter’s Michael C. Hall, The Truman Show’s Peter Krause, American Horror Story’s Frances Conroy, and Yellowjackets’ Lauren Ambrose.

The show has got a lot of critical acclaim over the years, including winning nine Emmys, three Golden Globes, and a Peabody award. It’s also a mainstay of 'best of' lists, including GamesRadar’s own list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.

Six Feet Under has been added to Netflix under a new deal with HBO, which also sees shows like True Blood, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific all added as well. However, at the moment it seems like most of these shows will only be available on US Netflix, aside from True Blood which has an international release.

