Netflix quietly drops a new anime series that's already being called the streamer’s best manga adaptation yet

Netflix has dropped a new manga adaptation with little fanfare, and viewers are already loving it. First announced six years ago, Pluto has finally made its way to the streamer in an eight-part series that’s being hailed as perfect.

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa, Pluto draws its inspiration from one of Astro Boy’s main villains. This series reimagines their storyline as a murder mystery following Interpol detective Inspector Gesicht as he begins an investigation into the deaths of the world's seven most advanced robots and their human allies.

Reviews have been glowing for the new show, with Digital Spy writing that it sets "a new gold standard for Netflix original anime". Meanwhile, Polygon’s review concludes: "Pluto’s adaptation is a strong contender for one of the best anime of the year, but it’s also just one of the best new shows on Netflix, period."

The Forbes reviewer agrees, adding: "It’s been a long time in coming, but the anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s manga Pluto is finally here and it is genuinely excellent."

Viewers have been equally effusive in their praise, with the series ranking at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Masterpiece period," writes one viewer. "I cannot write anything to encompass how great this was. Watch it, enjoy it." Another agreed, adding: "An absolute masterpiece of an anime. Maybe the best anime of the year or beyond. If you lust for the spirit of well-renowned animes of older times, as Pluto catches their flow and polishes it with a fresh look."

"The last time I found a Netflix original anime this entertaining was with Arcane," writes a third on Rotten Tomatoes. "This embodies Japanese anime; its uniqueness lies in not settling for a simple good-versus-evil narrative, setting it apart from the formulaic plots of Disney anime."

