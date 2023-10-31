New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this November

The nights are drawing in but, don’t worry, there’s still plenty new on Netflix this November to keep you occupied.

In fact, as you’ll see below, the list of incomings on Netflix is extraordinarily packed; we haven’t seen a varied, high quality lineup in quite a while. The highlights this month include the first part of The Crown’s final season, Stranger Things and Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy serving up something completely different to what you must be accustomed to, and a handful of anime adventures – including the return of a certain Scott Pilgrim.

That’s not all, either. Throw in the latest David Fincher film, a new Adam Sandler movie, and a Squid Game reality show and there really is something for everyone on Netflix this November. Join us as we run through the latest, greatest offerings from the world’s most popular streamer.

New on Netflix in November 2023

All the Light We Cannot See

Release date: November 2

The upcoming four-part miniseries – directed by Shawn Levy – revolves around the stories of two teenagers in occupied France during World War 2. Blind French girl Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) crosses paths with Werner (Louis Hoffman), a German soldier with a knack for radio technology. What follows is a sombre, affecting show on the lingering connections we share in times of impossible hardship. If you like the show, be sure to check out the novel on which it’s based, the New York Times Bestseller of the same name by Anthony Doerr.

The Killer

Release date: November 10

The Killer is the latest thriller from a master of the craft in David Fincher (Zodiac, Gone Girl, Mindhunter). Starring Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin, the new Netflix movie sees the hitman wrapped up in a larger manhunt after one of his jobs gets a little messier than intended.

What follows is a terse, globetrotting caper that sees Fassbender crash into a murderer’s row of killers and criminals as the contract spirals increasingly out of control. It’s fun, bloody, and has a soundtrack to die for. What’s not to love?

For more, read our interview with the film's cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt.

The Crown season 6, part 1

Release date: November 16

The Crown is set to deliver its most crushing season yet. The first part of the show’s final season features the dramatic final days of Princess Diana, while the Netflix synopsis promises that Queen Elizabeth II – who died in 2022 – will "reflect on her legacy and lineage." Given the time period, expect the emergence of Tony Blair and the personal shake-ups of Charles, Harry and William to loom large as one of Netflix’s best-ever series draws to a close. Kate Middleton will also be introduced into the fold as the show creeps into the 21st Century for the first time.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Release date: November 17

Scott Pilgrim fans, rejoice. The entire cast of Edgar Wright’s pitch-perfect 2010 movie adaptation is back to reprise their roles in this full-fat animated series. From what we’ve already seen, it looks to stick close to the spirit of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s joyfully anarchic graphic novels while also adding some fantastic flourishes of its own.

And if you don’t know the story? Scott Pilgrim – a loser and bass player for Sex Bob-Omb – encounters the seven evil exes of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers. The end result: a hilarious, madcap affair packed with video game and pop culture references seeping through every frame. Expect more of the same – if not, a more definitive version given O’Malley’s involvement – later this November on Netflix.

Leo

Release date: November 21

Adam Sandler voices Leo, a down-on-his-luck and decades-old lizard who is desperate to escape the confines of being a classroom pet. Luckily for Leo, he’s soon given the chance to take in the wider world as a take-home assignment for students – including one who discovers he can talk. Soon, Leo helps impart his 74 years of wisdom among the classmates, all while discovering a new zest for life. Bill Burr, Cecily Strong and Sandler’s own kids all co-star.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Release date: November 22

Maybe Netflix is missing the point of Squid Game, the uber-popular Korean series that saw 456 challengers take on a series of increasingly deadly children’s games but, hey, maybe this reality series will make for some more lighthearted – and no less captivating – television? Squid Game: The Challenge is a new weekly show that sees real-world people take on tasks and challenges inspired by the show, all with the aim of winning $4.56 million dollars. Let the games begin.

You can watch the full trailer for the show here.

Onmyoji

Release date: November 28

Need something to fill the Demon Slayer-shaped hole in your life now that Tanjiro’s adventures are on hiatus? Onmyoji is what you need. The anime, based on a short story collection that spawned a franchise in Japan, focuses on Abe and Minamoto as they solve cases involving demons in Kyoto. Netflix has been on an absurd hot streak with anime and animation – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane to name but a few – and this looks to continue that momentum.

