Another new Netflix show has been canceled after just one season

Netflix comedy Pretty Smart won't be returning for a second season, the streaming platform has confirmed (via TVLine).

For fans of lead actor Emily Osment, the news is unlikely to be much of a shock, though, given that she was recently promoted to series regular on The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon.

Also starring Filthy Rich's Olivia Macklin, and Runaways' Gregg Sulkin, Pretty Smart centers on Chelsea, a certified brainiac who is forced to move in with her not-so-intellectual sister Claire after her boyfriend dumps her. As she navigates her newfound heartbreak, Chelsea finds herself striking up unexpected bonds with Claire's roommates: personal trainer Grant, spiritual lawyer Solana (Cinthya Carmon), and social media influencer Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen). Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand created the series.

Netflix is earning quite a reputation for itself when it comes to axing its original shows super early on in their respective runs. She's Gotta Have It, GLOW, and Santa Clarita Diet were dropped after just three seasons, while sci-fi series The OA and Altered Carbon only made it to two.

Just yesterday, it was announced that superhero drama Raising Dion won't be back for a third chapter. Other shows that turned out to be one-and-doners include Messiah, Turn Up Charlie, Daybreak, Cursed, Spinning Out, Cowboy Bebop, October Faction, V Wars, AJ and the Queen, The Society, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and I Am Not Okay With This.

Pretty Smart is available to stream now. If you've already watched it, and are stuck on what to tune into next, then check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.