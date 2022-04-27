Netflix cancels another show after just two seasons

Netflix has canceled another of its original shows.

Raising Dion star Sammi Haney confirmed that the superhero drama would not be back for a third season, as she expressed gratitude for viewers' "amazing support" over the last few years.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is canceled," the young actor, who plays Esperanza on the show, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans. Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion follows Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright), a single mother who discovers that her son, Dion (Ja'Siah Young), has superpowers. Together, the pair must work together to try and keep Dion safe, and his newfound abilities under control.

Raising Dion season 1 also centered on Nicole's investigation into her husband's death, leading her to discover that Dion inherited his powers from his late father (Michael B Jordan) – and that the latter got his during an Aurora event in Iceland. It was well received upon its release on Netflix in October 2019, earning an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 came out in February 2022. Griffin Robert Faulkner, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Jazmyn Simon, Rome Flynn, Deidre Lovejoy, and Jason Ritter also featured across each installment.

The cancelation comes after Netflix reported its first-ever loss in subscribers. Many commentators have put down some of the loss to Netflix continuing to cancel shows before they fully bloom. Other recent cancelations include multiple animated shows and the sequel to Will Smith's Bright.

Raising Dion seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now. If you've already binge-watched the whole thing, and are stuck on what to watch next, then check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.