Netflix cancels Inside Job after one season – and the creator is left "heartbroken"

Netflix has canceled another show after just one season. Animated sci-fi comedy Inside Job, which was released in two parts across 2021 and 2022, has been axed at the streamer – and the show’s creator has revealed their "heartbroken" response to the news.

Taking to Twitter, Shion Takeuchi said, "I am heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up."

"To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along for the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me." You can read the full statement below.

I’m sorry guys, it’s true.💔#insidejob pic.twitter.com/MQZJ3S7gRDJanuary 9, 2023 See more

Inside Job, which featured Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley, a robotics engineer who worked at a hidden superpower in a world flanked by conspiracy theories come to life, isn’t the only recent casualty at Netflix.

1899, which hit #1 on the streamer upon its release, was canceled at the very beginning of 2023. Last year also saw the likes of Resident Evil, Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club, and First Kill canned after a single season.

Netflix, meanwhile, has renewed one of its biggest success stories for a second season. Wednesday, currently the second-most watched English language show of all time on the streamer with 1.2 billion hours viewed inside its first 28 days, is officially returning in the near future.

