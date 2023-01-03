Netflix cancels 1899 after one season – leaving the show on a huge cliffhanger

Netflix series 1899 has been canceled by the streamer after just one season, leaving the series on a huge cliffhanger that we're unlikely to see resolved (more on that – and major 1899 spoilers – later).

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were also behind the Netflix cult classic Dark, announced yesterday (January 2) on Odar’s Instagram (opens in new tab) account. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That's life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure."

The series was released on the streamer on November 17 and follows the fateful voyage of the Kerberos, an immigrant steamship heading from Europe to New York on the cusp of the 20th Century. The final episode of season 1 ended with a big twist, however – the passengers were in a simulation, and the year is actually 2099. The multi-language show featured an international ensemble cast including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Isabella Wei, and Jonas Bloquet.

1899 currently has a score of 76% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, receiving mixed write-ups from critics. It was a big hit with viewers, though, amassing over 79 million hours viewed during its first week on the streamer, at one point knocking The Crown season 5 off the platform's top spot before settling at number two.

The first – and only – season of 1899 is streaming now on Netflix. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.