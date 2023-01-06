Netflix renews Wednesday for season 2 – and teases a new villain

In some wonderfully woeful news, Netflix has confirmed Wednesday season 2 is in the works. After shooting up the streaming charts to become its third most popular series ever, it might have felt like a foregone conclusion, but now the show has the official go-ahead.

Netflix confirmed the news with a short video on Twitter (opens in new tab) confirming that "more misery is coming" (which you can watch above). This included clips of both the season 1 ending as well as some shots of fans dressed up as the iconic character and executive producer Tim Burton.

In an interview with Tudum (opens in new tab) creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: "It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

They also teased where the show's plot will go next in the wake of the season 1 finale. Not only is the Hyde still out there, but our heroine also has a stalker after her.

"[The stalker proves] that threats remain out there… to both Wednesday and the school," Millar added. "Not all not loose ends have been tied up neatly as she thinks they have."

The news comes after the streamer dropped a cryptic teaser of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) typing "The end?" followed by a series of question marks. There's no official release date news yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as any more details are confirmed.

