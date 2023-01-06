Wednesday season 2 announcement could be imminent after cryptic Netflix tweet

Despite breaking records for Netflix, fantasy series Wednesday has not yet been renewed for a second season. However, it seems this could be about to change after the streamer fired off a very cryptic tweet from its main account.

Netflix posted a clip from the season finale of the show where Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) finishes writing her novel. The screen cuts to her typewriter where she has written: "The end?". Alongside the clip, Netflix simply tweeted: "???????".

While the streamer is leaving fans with just that tease at the moment, plenty of users are convinced this could mean a renewal is imminent. "I can’t wait for season 2," replied one (opens in new tab). "Stop playing and announce season 2," tweeted another (opens in new tab), while a third wrote (opens in new tab): "Second season. Goody."

January 6, 2023

The first season focused on Wednesday acclimating to life at Nevermore Academy. While she reluctantly made friends, a spate of mysterious murders started happening, leading her to use her psychic powers to investigate what exactly was going on. The culprit was discovered in the season finale, but there were a few loose ends left hanging as the credits rolled.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have spoken about their hopes for season 2, including plans to use more of the Addams family and their rough roadmap for multiple seasons. For more on the hit series, check out our round-up of Wednesday Easter eggs and our breakdown of the Wednesday ending.

The Tim Burton-produced series also landed a spot on Netflix's most streamed shows of all time. Check out what else made the list through that link.