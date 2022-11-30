Wednesday breaks Stranger Things 4 record to become one of Netflix’s biggest-ever shows

Wednesday may have only just been released on Netflix, but it’s already been breaking records. In an impressive update, the streamer confirmed that the spooky series landed the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language show. It recorded a whopping 341.2 million hours between November 21 and November 27.

The supernatural show created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar – and executive produced by Tim Burton – focuses on 16-year-old Wednesday Addams. After dumping live piranhas into her school’s pool, she is sent off to a unique boarding academy for outcasts called Nevermore. Here, she finds a niche for herself in solving crimes after her psychic powers help crack a spate of grisly murders.

Since Netflix started releasing its viewing data in July 2021, the only other English-language series that has come close to Wednesday's viewing figures is Stranger Things season 4, part 1. When the sci-fi hit returned for the first half of its penultimate series, it recorded 335.01 million hours viewed from May 30 to June 5, 2022.

Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/o8yhS2EmXFNovember 29, 2022 See more

Netflix also confirmed this isn’t the only metric that Wednesday has matched Stranger Things on. The show is currently in the number one streaming spot in 83 countries, tying a record set by the Duffer brothers show.

However, while Wednesday’s viewing figures are impressive, they are still a way off Netflix’s most successful series ever: Squid Game. The Korean thriller series recorded 571.7 million hours viewed from September 27 until October 3, 2021.

Based on its first week, it seems very likely that Wednesday will land a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched shows. Currently, the list features Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Dahmer, Squid Game, and The Witcher, among others.

