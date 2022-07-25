Mythic Quest season 3 gets first-look teaser ahead of fall 2022 release

Mythic Quest season 3 has its first look with a new teaser from San Diego Comic-Con, ahead of the 10-episode season release on Apple TV Plus this fall.

The sitcom follows a fictional video game studio that produces a popular online multiplayer RPG called Mythic Quest – and the struggle to stay on top when dealing with a dysfunctional staff. At the end of season 2, creative directors Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) left their original workplace to pursue their own venture with the newly founded GrimPop Studios, but the new teaser promises that "nothing" has changed in season 3.

The show was created by McElhenney and his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia collaborators Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, and it also stars Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis. Previous seasons have also featured an impressive roster of guest stars, including Anthony Hopkins, Snoop Dog, and William Hurt, and the new season 3 teaser features a cameo from Joe Manganiello.

The first-look trailer premiered during the show's panel at SDCC, which was chaired by Chernobyl and The Last of US TV show creator Craig Mazin – who has also played multiple characters in Mythic Quest. He was joined by McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Nicdao, Pudi, Burch, Hakim, and Ennis. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, too.

Mythic Quest season 3 arrives on Apple TV Plus this fall. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming your way this year.