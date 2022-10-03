My Hero Academia season 6 release schedule: when is episode 115 airing on Crunchyroll?

My Hero Academia season 6 roared back onto our screens last week with a premiere that felt like a stellar return to form for the superpowered anime. What next? Unlike big hitters in the West, such as House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, anime fans will know only too well the frustration of hunting down when and where to watch their favorite anime every week.

That's where we come in. Below, we've got the My Hero Academia season 6, episode 2 release date (confusingly, it's also known as 'My Hero Academia episode 115' on some platforms) as well as what time the episode is airing on Crunchyroll for US and UK time zones.

The My Hero Academia season 6, episode 2 release date is October 8. It'll be available to stream on Crunchyroll from 2:30 AM Pacific/5:30 AM Pacific. Over in the UK, that's a far more manageable 10:30 AM BST.

My Hero Academia season 6 release schedule: how many episodes are in the new season?

(Image credit: My Hero Academia Project/Crunchyroll)

Most anime shows keep their season lengths close to their chest. That quirk (pun absolutely intended) doesn't apply to My Hero Academia season 6. While the full release schedule hasn't been officially confirmed, we know it'll run for 25 episodes.

Given the show's past airing habits, we can expect it to run uninterrupted for 25 weeks (give or take a winter break) until late March 2023. Here's the current list of aired and confirmed-to-air episode dates for My Hero Academia season 6.

My Hero Academia episode 114 (season 6 premiere): October 1, 2022 - available now!

My Hero Academia episode 115 (season 6, episode 2): October 8, 2022

