Moon Knight Easter egg is a tribute to two Marvel legends

Moon Knight episode 5 includes an Easter egg tribute to two Marvel legends. Spoilers ahead!

In the episode, we learn more about the childhood of Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector/Steven Grant. In a disturbing flashback, it's revealed that Marc had a younger brother who drowned while they were out cave exploring. Marc's mother blamed him for the accident, and Marc created his alternate personality Steven to cope with her abuse.

Steven gets his name from the Indiana Jones-style movie seen in episode 4, and in the latest episode, there's a poster for the film on Marc's bedroom wall. Look closely at the names, and you'll spot the star is called Doug Perlin (H/T Digital Spy).

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

That name is a combination of Doug Moench and Don Perlin, the comic book writer and artist who created Moon Knight – the character's first appearance was Werewolf by Night issue 32, which Moench wrote and Perlin penciled.

This isn't the first shoutout to Werewolf by Night in the show, either. In episode 1, a QR code on the wall of the British Museum takes you to a free online version of the issue.

Moon Knight has just one episode remaining, but there are plenty of problems left to resolve. Khonshu is still imprisoned, Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow is at large, and Steven and Marc are stuck in the Egyptian afterlife – with Steven potentially trapped forever.

