Moon Knight episode 5 finally explains one of the show's biggest mysteries

Moon Knight episode 5 has finally answered one of the Disney Plus show's biggest questions. Major spoilers ahead – turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

Since the beginning of the series, how Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector developed his alternate personality Steven Grant has been a mystery. While the duo have both appeared regularly throughout the show, episode 4 marked the first time both characters appeared onscreen at the same time – and that continued in episode 5.

In the episode, Taweret tells both Marc and Steven that they have to explore their pasts to pass safely through the Egyptian afterlife. In the process, a dark event from Marc's childhood is revealed. We learn that he had a younger brother who drowned when they went cave exploring together, and Marc's mother blamed him for the accident.

In one disturbing flashback, we see Marc's mother try to force her way into his bedroom – and Marc switches to his Steven personality, who is inspired by the Indiana Jones-style adventure film seen in episode 4. Marc then explains that "the whole point" of Steven is to not know about the abuse, and that Steven got to live a "happy, simple, normal life." Steven, though, is upset that his life has been a lie.

The episode ends with Steven trapped in the afterlife – which has greatly upset the internet – so it remains to be seen if he'll be able to escape and help Marc stop Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow in the final episode.

You can check out our Moon Knight release schedule to find out when exactly the finale drops in your time zone, and in the meantime, see our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us. If you're not signed up already, subscribe to Disney Plus here.