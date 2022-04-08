Moon Knight episode 2 reveals a major clue that Marc Spector survived the snap

A minor detail in Moon Knight episode 2 may have confirmed that Marc Spector survived Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

In a blink and you'll miss it moment, we see that Spector's passport was issued in December 2018. The snap happened sometime near the summer of 2018, so if Spector had turned to dust with half the planet's population, he wouldn't have been around for a passport later that year. (H/T Culture Crave (opens in new tab))

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Of course, it's possible Spector has a fake passport, which would render the date irrelevant. At the moment, though, it certainly looks like Oscar Isaac's Marvel character survived Thanos' rampage.

So far, Moon Knight has featured very little reference to the wider MCU (which could be a blessing or a curse), with the only real connection so far an advert on a bus for the GRC – that's the Global Repatriation Council, introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to Disney Plus's order, Moon Knight is set after Hawkeye on the Marvel timeline – which means it's set either in very late 2024 or 2025. That means Moon Knight is the furthest along in the chronology yet, with the blip happening six or seven years earlier.

We'll have to see if the rest of the show shines any more light on Spector and the snap: a new episode arrives every Wednesday on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), and you can check out our Moon Knight release schedule to see exactly when the next installment will arrive in your time zone.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.