When does Moon Knight take place on the Marvel timeline? Good question. The new Disney Plus series, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, has been heavy on character detail so far, and a little less concerned with how the show fits into the MCU.

But there is an answer – and it’s been hiding in plain sight in one of Moon Knight’s recent teaser trailers. Below, we’ll fill you in on all the details, including where Moon Knight fits on the Marvel timeline, and which movies and shows it comes after.

When does Moon Knight take place on the Marvel timeline?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight takes place post-Avengers: Endgame, though its exact spot on the timeline is a little hazy.

We know it’s post-Blip return, though, thanks to a Moon Knight teaser for an upcoming episode revealing a banner advert for the Global Repatriation Council – the group designed to help those who returned after being ‘dusted’ – on the side of a London bus (H/T Inverse).

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That means Moon Knight roughly lands in the MCU ‘present day’ of either 2023 or 2024. For reference, here’s what that current slice of Marvel looks like in terms of dates.

Moon Knight could easily fit in anywhere there, though we’re likely to find out more about its exact time and date as the episodes wear on. We’re pretty confident in saying, however, that it’s post-WandaVision, given how soon those events took place just after Endgame.

For now, Moon Knight is probably set in either 2023 or 2024 – though it speaks to the show’s willingness to do its own thing that we haven’t got a definitive place on the timeline… yet. You can take a much deeper dive into the Marvel timeline through that link.

For more on Moon Knight, read our interview with star Oscar Isaac, plus a look at the deep cut Marvel comics character that's tucked away in the show's premiere.