Modern Warfare Fennec and CR-56 Amax: How to get the new Season 4 guns

The Modern Warfare Fennec and CR-56 Amax are the two latest guns to be added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare as part of the latest season four update, but what are they and how do you get them? We've got all the details on both the Modern Warfare Fennec SMG and Modern Warfare CR-56 Amax assault rifle right here, so you can test out the new guns at your leisure.

What are the Modern Warfare Fennec and CR-56 Amax?

If you've been paying attention to the Modern Warfare Season 4 teasers, you'd have known that these guns were coming. Both are variants on guns previously seen elsewhere in the Call of Duty franchise; the Fennec is essentially the Vector first seen in Modern Warfare 2, while the CR-56 Amax is heavily inspired by the Galil, introduced in the first Black Ops.

How to get the Modern Warfare Fennec SMG

First up is the Fennec. In order to get this SMG with a "blazing fast rate of fire", you need to get the Season 4 battle pass to tier 15. It's available in the free version of the pass so you don't have to pay for it thankfully, although when you reach tier 15, you may then need to complete a specific challenge. That hasn't been revealed yet since we haven't got to that point (give us a few days, the season has only just begun!) but be prepared for a bit of extra grinding if you do have a challenge to beat.

How to get the Modern Warfare CR-56 Amax assault rifle

For the CR-56 Amax, it's a similar story. It's another versatile assault rifle (we doubt it'll unseat the Grau from the top spot though) and it's also unlocked via the free or paid battle pass. You have to reach tier 31 this time though, at which point a challenge may or may not become available. We'll update this when we know for certain, so keep your eyes peeled.

