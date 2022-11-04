Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for the 1.08 update

Modern Warfare 2 patch notes reveal everything that's changed with the latest 1.08 update, which is focused on allowing players to edit their Profile Showcase, while fixing various map exploits and bugs identified during the launch window. Other than that summary, Infinity Ward haven't provided an official breakdown of the full patch notes just yet, however we can gather some general information about what improvements were made to Modern Warfare 2 with this update.

One interesting thing to note with this update is the wide variety of file sizes being reported for the patch, as while PlayStation and PC players are saying theirs is generally in the 500MB-1GB range, those on Xbox are finding they have to download 30-50GB to get up and running again – so if you're on Xbox Series X or Xbox One, you should check for the new update ASAP if you don't want to be locked out of the game for an extended time, as even the single player campaign requires an online connection. For a round up of the changes this should provide, read on for the Modern Warfare 2 patch notes.

Modern Warfare 2 1.08 patch notes

The 1.08 update went live on November 4, but at the time of writing Infinity Ward haven't provided any official Modern Warfare 2 patch notes to go with this. The only details issued so far via Twitter (opens in new tab) say that they have "recently released an update that fixed an issue that prevented players from editing their Profile Showcase, additionally we've also fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game" and players should "stay tuned as we provide further game updates" while referring to their official Trello board (opens in new tab). Any Modern Warfare 2 patch notes are due to appear there, though the relevant section is marked as "Coming Soon" so this hasn't been implemented yet.

The above Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have been posted on Reddit (opens in new tab), and although they look reasonable there's no source cited, so we can't confirm if they're legitimate until Infinity Ward post their own details.

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡November 4, 2022 See more

One thing we do know for sure is that following this update the Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning feature has been reenabled, meaning you can once again fine-tune any attachments on the guns you've mastered and hopefully no longer experience crashes as a result. That announcement also promises there will be "more details about this update in tomorrow's blog post," so we could be getting those official Modern Warfare 2 patch notes in the near future.