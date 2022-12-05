Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 leaks point to the return of Ronin and Castle in Season 2

By Dustin Bailey
published

Another Call of Duty leak has arrived today, seemingly pointing to a Japan-themed Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, one which might see the return of Ronin and Castle.

Two pieces of key art from Season 2 have begun circulating the internet. We haven't been able to track down the original source, and Activision is likely to start issuing DMCAs soon, but for now you can see the two images over at WhatIfGaming. (opens in new tab)

The first image is a close-up of a character who appears to be Daniel 'Ronin' Shinada, who appeared in Season 3 of the previous Modern Warfare. It's likely he'll return as an operator in this new season.

The other image shows a number of operators doing battle in front of a traditional Japanese castle surrounded by pink cherry blossom trees. Players are already speculating about a return for the similar Castle map from World at War and Vanguard.

Notably, however, the Resurgence map which leaked over the weekend also has a central area marked as "castle". It's tough to make out the details, but it looks like this area is surrounded by pink trees. This art might just be showing us a glimpse of the new Resurgence map.

Based on the end date for the current Modern Warfare 2 battle pass, Season 2 should launch in February 2023, so we'll see exactly what's in store in just a few months' time.

