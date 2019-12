A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Time to delve into SFX's own groaning archives this week, with another chance to see this gorgeous illo that accompanied our look back at the cliffhanging cinema serials of the 1940s. It's the work of talented 2000 AD art-droid Dylan Teague, and you can find more of Dylan's work at http://dylansdrawingboard.blogspot.com/