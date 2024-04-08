MaXXXine trailer sees Mia Goth go to Hollywood and Psycho's Bates Motel in first bloody look at the upcoming horror

The first trailer for MaXXXine, the highly-anticipated threequel to Ti West's X franchise, has arrived – and it looks wild.

Mia Goth returns as Maxine Fucking Minx in the new look, as we see her taking Hollywood by storm. However, while she's busy trying to make a name for herself, a terrifying serial killer called the Night Stalker is roaming the streets. We get our first look at Lily Collins and Halsey in the new trailer too. Oh, and there's a cheeky nod to Psycho's Bates Motel too. Check it out above.

Six years after the horror show that took place on an adult film shoot in rural Texas, Maxine will do whatever it takes to achieve her dreams and make herself a legitimate movie star. X was released to rave reviews in 2022, with prequel Pearl, also starring Mia Goth, coming out shortly after.

The star-studded cast includes Giancarlo Esposito as a seedy agent-type for adult film and Z-list actors. Elizabeth Debicki, as a director, Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Canavale as LAPD detectives, with Kevin Bacon as a private detective.

"I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script," Goth previously told SFX Magazine. "Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer."

MaXXXine is set to hit theaters on July 5 in the US and on August 9 in the UK.