Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Debicki, and more join star-studded MaXXXine Cast

A24 has released a retro teaser for forthcoming horror flick MaXXXine – and it includes an absolutely star-studded cast.

Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly set to play a seedy agent-type for adult film and Z-list actors. Elizabeth Debicki plays a director. Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Canavale are LAPD detectives, with Kevin Bacon as a private detective. Lily Collins and Halsey have also joined the cast. A24 shared the teaser, which can be viewed below, with the casting news set to the song "Obsession" by Animotion.

The third installment in Ti West's X franchise begins filming this month.

Hollywood, here she comes. #MaXXXine pic.twitter.com/EURttoG5hMApril 5, 2023 See more

Mia Goth is set to reprise her role from X. Six years after the horror show that took place on an adult film shoot in rural Texas, Maxine will do whatever it takes to achieve her dreams and make herself a legitimate movie star. Mia Goth also starred in the second installment as Pearl, playing a younger version of the murderer from X in a 1918 pre-code technicolor origin story.

"We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited," Goth previously told Variety (opens in new tab). "It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

MaXXXine does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.