Blumhouse's The Mummy reboot from Evil Dead Rise director adds Moon Knight star to cast

Blumhouse's next monster movie, the upcoming The Mummy reboot, has added three new actors to its cast, Deadline reports.

May Calamawy, Verónica Falcón, and May Elghety join Midsommar's Jack Reynor and The Wheel of Time's Laia Costa in the horror movie, which is directed by Evil Dead Rise helmer Lee Cronin and produced by James Wan and Jason Blum.

Calamaway is best known for starring alongside Oscar Isaac in the Marvel series Moon Knight, while Falcón has starred in Ozark and Perry Mason, and Elghety has had several roles on Egyptian television.

No official plot details have been released about the latest take on The Mummy, but we know that filming kicked off last month.

The first Mummy movie was released in 1932 and starred Boris Karloff in the titular role. Several other movies followed in the '40s and '50s, before the franchise got a new lease of life in 1999 with the Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz-led film. Two sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, were released in 2001 and 2008.

Most recently, Tom Cruise starred in a reboot in 2017, which was meant to kickstart a new 'Dark Universe' for Universal. However, the movie was a critical and commercial flop, and no further films followed.

Cronin's movie will be the first big-screen Mummy installment that isn't released by Universal – instead, New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., will be distributing.

The Mummy arrives in theaters on April 17, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies.