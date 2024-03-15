Massive PS5 deals hit Best Buy 3 day sale - these are the games I'd actually buy this weekend

Another weekend, another Best Buy 3 day sale. But this time there's something different. I usually scroll all the way through these flash discounts hoping to find something resembling a new discount on the biggest PS5 games, only to come up with a few bucks off a Nickelodeon or DreamWorks kart racer. This weekend I'm not only seeing some of my favorite games included in Best Buy's PS5 deals, but they're also at prices well worth grabbing.

Of course, not all of these PS5 deals are made the same. Of the handful of games included in the official 3 day sale, there are four that I'd recommend checking out above all others. These are games that have hit record low prices (or near enough to their rarely spotted previous lows), while also offering excellent value in their play hours and experience.

Take Death Stranding, for instance. The PS4 version is down to just $9.99 right now at Best Buy (was $39.99) - that's not just a record low price, once you take the $10 upgrade to the PS5 Director's Cut version into account you're actually getting the full next-gen game for far less than we've ever seen it before. For reference, buying the PS5 disk outright will cost you $29.99 at Amazon today - that's $10 more than the price of both the PS4 copy and the upgrade.

Horizon Forbidden West is also down to a record low price ($19.99, was $39.99, at Best Buy) and that PS5 upgrade is free! The PS5 version sits at $29.99 at Amazon right now.

You'll find all my top picks from Best Buy's latest PS5 deals just below, as well as the other titles included in the sale (and why you might want to hold off on them for now).

Best Buy's 3 Day Sale at a glance

1. Death Stranding (PS4) | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdeath-stranding-standard-edition-playstation-4-playstation-5%2F5360401.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $39.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is a PS4 game but it's cheaper than ever. Plus, you can still upgrade to the full PS5 Director's Cut version for just $10 on top. Considering I've never seen that version retail at the combined $19.99 sale price (and you're still saving $10 over the PS5 version's current $29.99 rate) that's a win. Buy it if: ✅ You're prepping for the next instalment

✅ You're a Kojima fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more action Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDeath-Stranding-PS4-PlayStation-4%2Fdp%2FB01H1OOU8K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $23.90 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDeath-Stranding-PS4%2F1767669753" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $23.47



2. Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhorizon-forbidden-west-launch-edition-playstation-4%2F6479466.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Yep it's the PS4 version, but it's $10 cheaper than the PS5 copy right now and comes with a free upgrade. That means you're essentially getting the full PS5 experience for just $20. This is the cheapest I've seen the second Horizon instalment, having only ever dropped to this price over the holidays before. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You like open world gameplay

✅ You want lore-heavy story Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer shooters

❌ You want the complete edition Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHorizon-Forbidden-West-PlayStation-4%2F555110623" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $19.99 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHorizon-Forbidden-West-Region-PlayStation-4%2Fdp%2FB09FBFDKZZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $31.92



3. Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmarvels-spider-man-miles-morales-playstation-5%2F6460083.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is generally the best price I see on Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It's only ever been $2 cheaper and that was during one brief dip over Black Friday. Otherwise you're getting a fantastic PS5 title for a great rate here. Buy it if: ✅ You're waiting for a Spider-Man 2 discount

✅ You enjoyed the first game

✅ You don't want to sink countless hours in Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a game size like the original game Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMarvel-s-Spider-Man-Miles-Morales-PlayStation-5%2F840488434" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $19.99 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSpider-Man-Miles-Morales-PS5%2Fdp%2FB08RFC9DRQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $28.49



4. The Last of Us Part 1 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-last-of-us-part-i-playstation-5%2F6510195.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Last of Us Part 1 is the most expensive of my top picks, but this is actually the lowest price I tend to see on the remaster. Save for the odd $38 rate I've spotted at a couple of retailers so far this year, this is as good as it gets. Buy it if: ✅ You want to experience everything with PS5

✅ You enjoyed the HBO show

✅ You enjoy linear story games Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need to play it again Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Last-of-Us-Part-I-PlayStation-5%2F1643604134" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $39.99 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fs%3Fk%3DThe%2BLast%2Bof%2BUs%2BPart%2B1%26crid%3D29U3C97M7JJU5%26sprefix%3Dthe%2Blast%2Bof%2Bus%2Bpart%2B1%252Caps%252C296%26ref%3Dnb_sb_noss_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> Amazon: OOS



What else is on sale?

Those are my top four, below I've listed the rest of the games currently included in Best Buy's 3 Day PS5 deals. For the most part, these are solid rates - it's just that previous discounts from other retailers suggest they could go cheaper in the near future. If you can't wait these are well worth a look, but if you've still got some backlog to get through I'd keep a close eye on these titles.

God of War: Ragnarok | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgod-of-war-ragnarok-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6523243.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - God of War: Ragnarok has been $29.99 in the past, as recently as the holidays last year. Not only that, but since then it's been sitting at $34.99 at other retailers over the course of the last few months. This is a good chunk of change off, but there's further for this price to fall. Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGod-of-War-Ragnar-k-Standard-Edition-Playstation-5%2F1336533270" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $39.99 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGod-War-Ragnar%25C3%25B6k-PC%2Fdp%2FB0B6CMDSMW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $64.90



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fratchet-clank-rift-apart-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6463683.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Amazon, Newegg, and Target have all had sale prices far closer to $30 than Best Buy's current $40 rate this year. That means there's definitely wiggle room for Ratchet & Clank to drop a few more bucks off of today's sale price. Still, this is the best price I'm seeing on the shelves right now. Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRatchet-Clank-Rift-Apart-playstation-5%2Fdp%2FB08W63D82J%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $68.39 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRatchet-and-Clank-A-Rift-Apart-Playstation-5%2F150805682" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $66.84



Gran Turismo 7 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgran-turismo-7-playstation-5%2F6501071.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is actually a solid price for Gran Turismo 7, as it hasn't been much cheaper since Black Friday gave us a $29.99 flash sale last year. However, Walmart has had GT7 at $39.99 for a long time now, so those numbers could fall further in the near future. Price Check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGran-Turismo-7-PlayStation-5%2F443954076" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Walmart: $39.99 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlayStation-9766292-Gran-Turismo-PS5%2Fdp%2FB09GSK788K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $64.50



When will Best Buy's sale end? Best Buy's 3 Day Sale officially closes on Sunday at midnight, so it's well worth getting your orders in ahead of the final date. If a deal proves popular it could jump back up in price or run out of stock all together as well.

Should you buy physical or digital PS5 games? All of the PS5 deals listed in this weekend's sale are physical - and this is often the most reliable way to find discounts. After all, Sony controls its own market for digital titles and we see savings on physical disks far more frequently than we do digital downloads - especially when it comes to bigger releases. Whether you should pick up a game physically or digitally depends on the situation. Obviously, if you have a digital edition PS5 you're pretty limited to downloads, but if you've got that disk drive installed and you're happy to jump up and spring in a new disk every now and then we generally see better value from physical games.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories on the market right now, as well as the latest PS Plus deals as well. If you're looking for a full system refresh, check out the best PS5 controllers we've tested so far.