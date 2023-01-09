Marvel's Midnight Suns drops to lowest-ever price since launch

Marvel's Midnight Suns has received an unexpected discount across multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. As the tactical role-playing game was only launched in December, this is a very welcome deal that will give you access to one of 2022's biggest surprise hits.

By heading over to Amazon, you can take home Marvel's Midnight Suns for $40.19 (opens in new tab) via a Steam PC code. This is by far the lowest cost we've seen for the game so far, with a generous 33% discount applied, which is equivalent to a saving of $19.80. Those on Xbox can also take away the game for $46.89 (opens in new tab) – again, a 33% discount and its lowest price on record.

Finally, PlayStation 5 owners can also get a copy of Marvel's Midnight Suns with a 14% deduction taking it down to $59.99 (opens in new tab). While it isn't as cheap as Xbox or PC – the latter of which has some great cheap gaming PC deals on at the minute – this is still the lowest price on the PlayStation platform for the game.

We were big fans of Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) with our review stating that the game "works wonders to freshen up familiar Marvel characters, producing lively battles from focused turn-based systems, then diving into their personalities and histories to reveal their intimate concerns".

(opens in new tab) Marvel Midnight Suns (PC) | $59.99 $40.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19.80 - A generous 33% discount has been applied to Marvel's Midnight Suns. The tactical RPG only released globally on December 2nd, 2022, so this is a great deal considering how new it still is. If you held off over Christmas, now is the time to buy. UK: £38.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Marvel Midnight Suns (Xbox Series X/S) | $69.99 $46.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23.10 - The 'Enhanced Edition' or standard current-gen version of Marvel Midnight Suns has received a 29% reduction across Xbox Series X/S. Again this is the cheapest the game has been on the platform since launch. This is the digital version with the disc version available for $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon too. UK: £39.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS5) | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Those on PlayStation 5 can grab a nice 14% discount for the 'Enhanced Edition' of Marvel's Midnight Suns. While not as big of a discount as the other platforms, this is again the cheapest we've seen. Better yet, those wanting to get the Legendary Edition can do so for 20% off at now $79.99 (opens in new tab). UK: £39.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

