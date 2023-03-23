Some Marvel shows could be delayed to 2024 and beyond

A new Marvel report has hinted that more delays are coming to the MCU.

As part of a look into executive Victoria Alonso's sudden exit from Marvel Studios, Variety (opens in new tab) spoke to insiders who are expecting a schedule shake-up.

Instead of five Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus this year, we can expect only "three or four" to land in 2023. The rest could reportedly move "into 2024 and beyond."

That chimes with an official Disney Plus move that saw all of Marvel's upcoming releases on the streamer given the more ominous window of 'Coming Soon.' Previously, Secret Invasion was set for Spring 2023, with Echo and Loki season 2 in Summer 2023. Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos were lined up for Fall 2023 and Winter 2023 respectively.

It's anyone's guess which shows will fall into 2024, though Loki season 2 appears to be one of the furthest along in production. We even got a glimpse of the upcoming series in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes. In it, Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief was seen seated with Owen Wilson's Mobius as they watched a stage show from one of Jonathan Majors' other Kang variants, Victor Timely.

We've also had a Secret Invasion trailer and behind-closed doors footage from SDCC, whereas we've seen nothing from Ironheart and Echo – with Agatha only starting filming earlier this year. As of yet, there's been no official word from Disney or Marvel.

