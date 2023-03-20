Disney Plus removes release date windows from several upcoming Marvel series

After The Marvels' release date was pushed back by a further four months, it seems that more MCU delays could be on the cards – Disney Plus has removed the release windows for several of its upcoming Marvel shows and replaced them with something much vaguer.

Secret Invasion, What If…? season 2, and Loki season 2 have all had their respective release windows changed to read "coming soon" on the streamer. Secret Invasion was originally meant to be released in "spring 2023", while What If…? season 2's release window was "early 2023" and Loki season 2 was supposed to be released this summer.

Of course, if these three shows are delayed, it means that other series that are due to arrive on the small screen later on in the year, like Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will also be pushed back as a result.

There hasn't been a new Marvel show released on Disney Plus since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which finished airing in October 2022. This gap of five months and counting is the longest wait between MCU series since Marvel started releasing original small-screen content on Disney Plus with WandaVision back in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, the next outing for Marvel is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is due to arrive in theaters on May 5. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with everything still to come in the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.