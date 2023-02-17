The Marvels is delayed again – but gets a cosmic new poster teasing an epic team-up

The Marvels has been delayed once again, shifting to a November release date. The upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie was set to come out in July, but a new poster (which you can see below) has confirmed we'll be waiting a while longer.

Featuring the tagline "Higher. Further. Faster. Together.", the new poster features Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau. It's a gorgeous new look at the movie, but it was the release date that distracted fans, as it confirms it will release on November 10, 2023.

This is the fourth time the movie has been delayed. It was previously scheduled for July 8, 2022, November 11, 2022, February 17, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrzFebruary 17, 2023 See more

Plot details are still light on the WandaVision, Captain Marvel, and Ms. Marvel crossover, but we do know it will feature storylines from all of those shows and movies.

It's thought that the trio will be swapping places with each other when they use their powers, which was something first teased in the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene. The movie is directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta who co-wrote the script with WandaVision's Megan McDonnell, Loki's Elissa Karasik, and She-Hulk's Zeb Wells.

"[The Marvels is] picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story," Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) recently. "We also do that in our upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn't be more different. But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

