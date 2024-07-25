Terraria creators cameo in a new JRPG-inspired Pokemon and Stardew Valley mashup: "No game has better NPCs now"

Ova Magica, a charming new JRPG-inspired farming sim with strong Pokemon and Stardew Valley vibes, just released into early access - and it contains an adorable ode to Terraria .

After four years, Ova Magica has finally arrived and it's stunning. Headed by Claudia Gorsky and her indie studio Skinny Frog, the cozy gem boasts a unique blend of creature-collecting mechanics like those in Pokemon and elements from beloved farming sims such as Stardew Valley. It also features a fun little surprise for Terraria fans - a cameo appearance from the fellow indie game's own creators.

In a new post, Terraria lead Andrew "Redigit" Spinks shares a clip from Ova Magica showing two characters that resemble him and his wife, Whitney "Cenx" Spinks, as they appear in their sandbox game. Both Terraria devs are depicted in Ova Magica as fans would recognize them - Cenx with her vibrant wings and Redigit with his dark knight-like armor. He jokes, "There's something a little suspicious about this game."

Someone took a wrong turn and landed in a strange blob game.(and it's still such an honor, no game has better NPCs now)July 23, 2024

The short video also features two blobs that look just like Terraria's King and Queen Slime bosses. "Someone took a wrong turn and landed in a strange blob game," Ova Magica's dev writes in response to Redigit. "It's still such an honor," she continues, "no game has better NPCs now." As a Terraria stan myself, I'm inclined to agree - although I'm most interested in snagging those sparkly slime-lookalike blobs myself in-game.

Players seem excited about the unexpected crossover, too - "Wait, you and Cenx are in the game," asks one fan. "How do I find you?" While it's not clear if Cenx and Redigit-themed cosmetics are available in Ova Magica for your own character or if you can obtain the slimes as blobs for your farm yet, there's only one way to find out - grab the game on Steam and explore.

