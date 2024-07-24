This JRPG-inspired farming sim I've waited ages for just released, and it offers the coziest Pokemon x Stardew Valley vibes

I've been waiting for a wholesome blend of Pokemon and Stardew Valley features for a long time, and it looks like I've got it now with the arrival of Ova Magica.

Ova Magica, a sweet little indie gem headed by Claudia Gorsky and her studio Skinny Frog, just released in early access on PC yesterday and it's already got a "Very Positive" rating on Steam - with good reason. The new game is as fun as it is vibrant, combining creature-collecting mechanics with good old-fashioned farming sim features that fans of all things cozy know and love. Catch bugs, craft items, hatch and raise adorable blobs, harvest crops, explore, romance - and battle.

Ova Magica â–º Top Hat Showcase + Early Access Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Players can use their blobs, cute animal-themed creatures, in turn-based fights against other trainers, much like in Pokemon. All the essentials fans of Nintendo 's longtime pocket monster taming series are familiar with are there, from elemental advantages to status effects. And just as Stardew Valley's Junimos can help around the farm, blobs can, too - each one excels at something unique, whether in battle or on the farm.

It's not all about breeding blobs and tending the land, though - players can build relationships with 13 different bachelors or take their chances solo on expeditions in hopes of finding rare eggs and treasure. It's like every one of my favorite aspects of Pokemon and Stardew Valley came together - with a dash of JRPG flair to boot. If Ova Magica sounds like it's also up your alley, you can grab it on Steam right now and follow along with its early access journey.

