Founding Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso unexpectedly steps down after 17 years

Veteran Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has stepped down from her role as president of physical, post production, VFX and animation.

A mainstay of the MCU, Alonso has worked on every Marvel Studios production to date, helping to launch the franchise with Iron Man in 2008. Her 17 year tenure has seen the studio grow from a bold-but-risky idea into the highest-grossing franchise in film history. As yet there has been no explanation for her sudden departure from the studio she helped to build.

Born in Argentina, Alonso moved to the United States when she was 19, starting out in the film industry as a visual effects artist on films such as The 6th Day, The Core and the Oscar-nominated Big Fish.

She joined the fledgling Marvel Studios in 2005 as executive vice president of visual effects and postproduction and was credited as a co-producer on the first run of MCU films. 2011's The Avengers saw her gain an executive producer credit, which she has retained for every subsequent production. She was promoted to president of physical, post production, VFX and animation in 2021.

Alonso was also a high-profile voice in Marvel Studio's representation efforts, vocally calling out Disney's response to Florida's so-called "Don’t Say Gay" bill, stating, "As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation." She was named one of the Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020 by People en Español magazine.

Despite her resignation on March 17, Alonso still has credits on a number of forthcoming MCU projects including this year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, and Disney Plus shows Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Marvel Studios have so far declined to comment on her resignation and there is, as yet, no word on what she will do next, though her memoir, Possibility Is Your Superpower, is set for US publication on May 2.

