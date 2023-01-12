Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023

An exciting new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is setting the stage for Marvel Studios' 2023 films and streaming series with a deeper look at Kang the Conqueror as well as our first look at the MCU version of MODOK, and some glimpses of Cassie Lang in action as a superhero.

But those characters are just the tip of the iceberg of the new and returning characters who are set to debut or take on new and elevated roles in the MCU in 2023.

With a slate of seven films and streaming series scheduled for 2023 (starting with the aforementioned Ant-Man and the Wasp on February 17), this is your guide to the comic book characters who are about to take their place in the MCU in new or expanded ways.

Secret Invasion

There are several Disney Plus MCU streaming series set to debut in 2023 that don't have specific dates just yet. The first, scheduled for some time in spring 2023, is Secret Invasion, based on the Marvel Comics event of the same name in which villainous shapeshifting Skrulls infiltrated the Marvel Universe.

As one might expect, there's a lot of secrecy about the new characters who might debut in Secret Invasion, but the original comic Secret Invasion may hold some clues for those who dig in.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

After February's Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Marvel Studios' next big theatrical release is May 5's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will bring a close to the story of the original MCU Guardians of the Galaxy.

Along the way, they'll finally encounter the long-awaited Guardians supporting character Adam Warlock, whose movie backstory seems to be wrapped up with the film's villain, the High Evolutionary.

High Evolutionary has other creations in the film as well, including a character who looks a lot like the foreboding Black Swan from 2015's Secret Wars, soon to be adapted to the MCU as Avengers: Secret Wars). But it's not all bad news for the Guardians, as it seems audiences will also be meeting a version of Rocket's longtime comic book sweetheart Lady Lylla the otter.

Loki season 2

Then, in the summer, season 2 of the Loki streaming series will debut on Disney Plus (no specific date has been given yet). The last season ended with a cliffhanger as Loki jumped to another world of the Multiverse.

That ending also foreshadowed the likely appearance of more Variants of Kang the Conqueror, and potentially even more Loki Variants as well - we're expecting more of Sylvie, in particular.

Echo

Also scheduled for summer 2023 (though potentially to be delayed till later in the year), Echo puts the breakout Hawkeye character in the spotlight in her own streaming series which will likely also feature Kingpin and Daredevil, fresh off their own transplantation from Netflix's Marvel shows to the official core MCU.

The Marvels

Back to the big screen, on June 28 The Marvels will bring Carol Danvers back alongside WandaVision's newly empowered Monica Rambeau, and of course, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who swapped places with Carol at the end of the Ms. Marvel streaming series.

Speaking of Monica, she could play an increased role in the MCU moving forward if the hints that the so-called 'Mighty Avengers' era when she led the team might inform the next evolution of the Avengers in comics and in the MCU.

The 'Mighty Avengers' roster even just reunited in Monica Rambeau: Photon #2, so it's not a totally wild idea.

Ironheart

Then there's Ironheart, scheduled for Fall 2023, which is based on the adventures of Riri Williams, the teen science genius who built her own Iron Man armor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (just like she did in comics).

Along with bringing back Ironheart herself, the streaming series will introduce the MCU's version of the hellish villain The Hood as Riri's nemesis.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Following her breakout debut in 2020's WandaVision, Agatha Harkness will return to the MCU in her own spin-off show titled Agatha Coven of Chaos some time in winter 2023.

And though his own reported spin-off is still in development, the new all-white version of The Vision wouldn't be the biggest stretch to imagine as a possible guest star.

