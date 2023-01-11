Monica Rambeau reunites with her Mighty Avengers team

Just as Marvel Comics (and even Marvel Studios) seems to be gearing up to channel the '80s 'Mighty Avengers' era for its upcoming relaunch , January 11's Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 is going directly back to that era as the eponymous hero reunites with the Avengers team she once led to take on one of their strongest foes.

But the Mighty Avengers reunion and the return of one of their biggest villains each come with a twist that could have serious repercussions on the rest of the Marvel Universe.

Spoilers ahead for Monica Rambeau: Photon #2

Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 from writer Eve L. Ewing, artists Ivan Fiorelli, Luca Maresca, and Carlos Lopez, and letterer Clayton Cowles picks up where the previous issue left off, with Monica Rambeau traveling deep into space to escape her stresses… before waking up on the dock of the ship where she was once a harbor patrol officer when she first got her powers.

She quickly intercepts a strange energy source that traps her in darkness until she once again awakens - this time at the feet of a new Beyonder who seems drawn to Monica and her powers.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Before Monica and the new Beyonder can figure things out, the roster of the Avengers from the time in the '80s when Monica was the chairperson (sometimes referred to as the 'Mighty Avengers' because of the title's temporary trade dress with the adjective which was used in that era) shows up, causing a chase between Monica, the Avengers, and the new Beyonder.

Through it all, several odd things occur. First, the team refers to Monica as their leader, which hasn't been the case in many years (not that she hasn't been capable the whole time). Second, the team and the new Beyonder don't seem to recognize each other at all, despite having clashed in the original Secret Wars and Secret Wars II events in the '80s. And third, Doctor Druid is present among the Avengers - and he's been dead, like dead dead for decades.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Finally, there's one more odd clue as to what's going on.

a page from Monica Rambeau: Photon #2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Rather than Monica's very much still living parents, her family home is inhabited by none other than Jericho Drumm, Brother Voodoo - who claims he's Monica's husband.

OK. We're ready to say it.

It looks like Monica has broken through to another reality in the Multiverse where she and her team of Avengers, including Captain America, Thor, She-Hulk, Doctor Druid, and Black Knight, are still together as a team. And in which the Beyonder is a totally different being, who is just now encountering Monica Rambeau and the Mighty Avengers.

Monica Rambeau is one of the best Avengers members of all time, one of the best female superheroes of all time, and a Black superhero that helped change the face of comic books.