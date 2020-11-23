Madden 21 is at its lowest-ever price on PS4 and Xbox One – plus you get a free next-gen upgrade

Madden 21 is, without a doubt, one of the cheapest ways to add to your PS5 and Xbox Series X library. You’re probably already ready for the Black Friday deals to come rushing in but, for NFL fans, the end zone is already in sight.

Seriously: Madden 21 is already under $30 at Best Buy today - $27.99 to be precise – which is about as low as it gets most years, let alone for a Madden deal that beats the Black Friday rush. Chuck in a completely free upgrade for your next-gen consoles and this looks utterly unmissable for those wanting to throw virtual touchdowns as hit Thanksgiving.

Madden 21 on PS4 (+ FREE PS5 upgrade): $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Madden 21 on Xbox One (+ FREE Xbox Series X upgrade): $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Still having second thoughts? You shouldn’t be. EA is not only introducing the next-gen version on December 4, but it will also come bundled with exclusive gameplay features that will put the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the long-running football sim head and shoulders above its current-gen/old-gen games.

Next Gen Player Movement will completely change the way the likes of your WRs and running backs make their way around the field. Satisfying cutbacks and ankle-snapping route runs will be commonplace and feel more in line with their real-life counterparts. Hundreds of hours of real-life NFL footage is broken down to create unique performances that look about as close as you can get to an authentic, hard-hitting Sunday game without Aaron Donald breathing down your neck. Which is probably for the best.

Again, all this – a brand-new Madden experience – for $27.99 at Best Buy. That’s over 50% off so if you want to double-dip and get a friend or family member a copy so you can fight for those first downs over the holiday season, then you can do so.

Plus, if you’re looking for something to spend with the Madden money you’ve inevitably saved, there are several Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, and Black Friday Xbox Series X discounts to consider.

