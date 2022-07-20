Sony shakes up schedule as Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web delayed and Insidious 5 brought forward

We’ll be waiting a little longer to see Madame Web swinging into theaters. Sony has delayed the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off from summer 2023 to fall 2023 as part of its release date shake-up.

Madame Web, which has had a slew of casting announcements recently, is based on a clairvoyant comic book character who predicts the future from her spider-throne. Sony has yet to release any plot details about their new adaptation but Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts will all star. The movie will come out on October 6, 2023.

Insidious 5 will be slotting into its previous release date of July 7, 2023. The latest in the horror franchise will be directed by actor Patrick Wilson. Based on an original idea from Leigh Whannell, this will follow Dalton Lamber (played by Ty Simpkins) as he goes off to college.

Sony has also dated a series of other projects, including an untitled Marvel project, delaying this from October 6, 2023 to June 7, 2024. There’s been no confirmation yet about what this will be and it’s not clear if this is separate from Venom 3 which is currently in production with Tom Hardy. The future of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies is also up in the air, with reports suggesting a new trilogy could be in the works.

The movie studio also dated some of its other movies. The Pope’s Exorcist will be out on April 7, 2023, while a George Foreman biopic will release on March 31, 2023. Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto has shifted up a few weeks to December 14, while Adam Driver’s new movie 65 moved back to April 28, 2023.

