Sony reportedly has plans for a new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland

A new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland could be on the way according to a new report. Jeff Sneider at The Ankler (opens in new tab) has outlined Spidey’s cinematic future. As he puts it, there are "plans in motion for another [Spider-Man] trilogy with Tom Holland" but the actor may not have inked any contract to that effect.

Sneider continues, "I don't believe he has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans remain unofficial for now. That said, I'm sure that more Spidey adventures with Holland are a top priority."

Sony producer Amy Pascal had previously implied that a new trilogy was in the works back in November 2021. She later walked back those comments in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab), saying, "As long as [Tom Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies. But I'm a producer, and I always think everything's going to work out."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, meanwhile, said to the New York Times (opens in new tab) in December 2021 that future Spider-Man movies were “actively beginning to develop.”

For his part, Holland was unsure whether or not he would come back in an interview on the official Spider-Man YouTube channel (opens in new tab). "There's part of me that feels like it's the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit," he said. "Or I might, I don't know, buy a new house and need a paycheck and I'll be back."

