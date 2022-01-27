Tom Holland says he still doesn't know what his Spider-Man future holds

Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded Tom Holland's first trilogy of movies as Peter Parker – but will there be another? Well, simply put, Holland doesn't know.

"The truthful answer, and I've done a whole press tour where all I do is lie. The truth is, and you're not going to like the truth, I don't know the answer to that question," Holland said when asked what the future held for his version of Spidey in an interview on the official Spider-Man YouTube channel , alongside fellow web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be. Sharing the screen with these guys. Playing Spider-Man could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we're the only three blokes who have done it. So, to share that with you two, it's been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories. I don't know, there's part of me that feels like it's the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit, or I might, I don't know, buy a new house and need a paycheck and I'll be back."

At the end of last year, Sony insiders said that there weren't any official plans for a new trilogy starring Holland – although the studio has a strong relationship with the actor and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and hopes to continue their collaboration

He added: "I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye. But if it's time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I've achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it's time, it's time. If it's not, it's not, but at the moment, I don't know."