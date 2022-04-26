Venom 3 and Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 announced at CinemaCon

Venom 3 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 have both been announced at CinemaCon.

Per ComicBook.com, the Sony panel at the convention included title cards for the threequel and sequel – though no further details on either film were given.

Venom 2 released back in October 2021, but Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote last appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite crossing over into the Marvel universe in the Venom 2 post-credits scene, Eddie was quickly returned to the Sony-verse in the Spidey movie's stinger.

While the plot of Venom 3 remains a mystery for now, the Morbius post-credits scenes are clearly setting up Sony's version of the Sinister Six. It's likely that Venom would form part of the line-up, though whether other Sony characters like Michael Keaton's Vulture could cameo in the threequel remains to be seen.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, meanwhile, will be the fourth installment in the franchise, not including the all-female reboot that is not canon. The film saw the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, as well as the introduction of newcomers like Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd.

Director Jason Reitman – son of the late Ivan Reitman, the original Ghostbusters helmer– has talked about a sequel before.

"I wish I could talk to you about that," the Afterlife director said of Egon Spengler replacing the Ghostbusters 2 logo on Ecto-1 with the original. "I'm just saying that's a plot that is not in this film and we have ideas moving forward," he added.

Neither film has a release date just yet. While you wait, check out our roundup of all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates for everything the year has in store for us.