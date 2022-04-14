The Sinister Six: The Marvel villains who could join Morbius and Vulture

It's clearer than ever that Sony's Marvel univierse is setting up the Sinister Six.

In the comics, the group's made up of Spider-Man's villains. While the Sony-verse doesn't currently have a web-slinger of its own (that we know of), a lot of his foes are around – including Vulture, who recently crossed over from the MCU.

As seen in the Morbius post-credits scene, Vulture is making moves towards setting up a group of super-powered individuals, but who could form part of the line-up? While previous Spidey universes have included the likes of Electro and Doc Ock, the current incarnation of the Sony-verse is looking thin on the ground.

But, there are still some key characters that seem likely candidates for the villainous team. We've rounded up everyone we think could form part of the line-up right here, so scroll on to get up to speed on our predictions for the Sinister Six.

Vulture

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes started out as an MCU character, but the post-credits scenes of Morbius transported him to the Sony-verse thanks to the multiversal happenings of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the scenes, Toomes is quickly released from prison, since he hasn't done anything wrong in the Sony-verse, and he's soon back in his Vulture gear. He meets with Jared Leto's Morbius and says guys like them should team up because they could do some good. The living vampire's response is just one word: "Intriguing." Clearly, Vulture is interested in forming a super-group – though it seems they'll be more like anti-heroes than outright villains.

Morbius

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

That meeting with Vulture makes it very clear that Michael Morbius the living vampire will be part of the future Sinister Six. So far, Morbius hasn't had a chance to do much beyond stop his ex-best friend Milo from slaughtering people, so the team-up would give him the opportunity to flex his powers.

With his echolocation powers (or "bat-radar"), Morbius can fly, sense what's happening around him, and even summon a small army of bats. That will surely come in handy for any future villainy.

Venom

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote sharing his body are another shoo-in for the Sinister Six. Morbius name-drops Venom while trying to intimidate some criminals in his movie, and Agent Rodriguez references "that thing in San Francisco", a nod towards the events of Venom – so clearly Brock has made a name for himself, which means Vulture likely knows of his existence.

Plus, Venom shifted briefly into the MCU and back out again, all within the Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes, which would give him and Vulture even more common ground.

Kraven the Hunter

(Image credit: Marvel)

Kraven the Hunter hasn't yet made his on-screen debut, but he'll soon be brought to life by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In Marvel comics, Kraven is a foe of Spider-Man's – so he has something in common with most of the potential Sinister Six line-up.

The character has superpowers, including super strength, speed, and stamina, which he gains via a special potion. He's also been a member of the Sinister Six in the comics, so he seems a natural fit for the burgeoning live-action team.

Calypso

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Calypso will be making the jump to live-action in Kraven the Hunter, reportedly played by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. In the comics, Calypso is a voodoo priestess who has gone up against Spider-Man.

Her powers involve spells and potions, and she has resurrected the dead and controlled minds before. That means she'll be a formidable foe – though we'll have to wait and see how her role plays out in Kraven the Hunter. As it stands, though, Calypso seems a solid candidate for the Sinister Six.

Silver Sable and Black Cat

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A film titled Silver & Black was in the works at Sony before it was eventually canceled in 2018. after that was removed from schedules, reports sprang that a TV series about Silver Sable may be in development, but that's gone quiet. If Sony does bring back the characters, Silver Sable and/or Black Cat could make it into the Sinister Six, especially since they're both anti-heroes.

In the comics, Silver Sable is a sometime-mercenary and an excellent fighter who can resist mind control. Black Cat, meanwhile, is a highly skilled thief with a costume that gives her super speed, strength, and agility. Both intriguing foes for Spidey.

Madame Web

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Madame Web movie starring Dakota Johnson as the title character is on the way. In the source material, Madame Web is a much older woman with psychic powers, who is confined to a chair and uses a spiderweb-style life support system.

Whether the adaptation makes huge changes to Madame Web or not, it's possible she could form part of the Sinister Six. That might seem a stretch, but considering how Deadline's report on Johnson's casting indicates "the project could turn into something else," anything goes.

No Way Home villains

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

What about Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and Green Goblin? That's slightly more complicated. The group were transported to the MCU in No Way Home, but were returned back to their correct universes at the end – and all of them, bar Green Goblin, were redeemed by the combined efforts of Peter 1, 2, and 3. That makes the former bad guys joining the Sinister Six far less likely – although with the team shaping up to be more heroic than usual, it's not impossible.

The other problem is that the villains were drawn from two separate universes with two separate Spider-Men. Which of the crew could be joining Vulture and co. depends on which universe Morbius and Venom are set – the world of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, or another entirely? It remains to be seen.

Check out our roundup of 2022's major movie release dates for everything the year has in store for us.