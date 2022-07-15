Adam Scott joins Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web

Parks and Rec and Severance star Adam Scott is the latest actor to join the cast of the Dakota Johnson-led Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures (via Deadline).

Scott will play an undisclosed role alongside Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. Jessica Jones director S.J. Clarkson is set to helm the project, with the screenplay penned by Morbius screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In the comics, Madame Web is typically portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities who rarely ever leaves her spider throne and or interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains – save for Peter Parker. While few details have been released about the film, Deadline (opens in new tab) previously reported that the Sony movie will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson possibly playing both young and old versions of the character, or Sweeney portraying the former.

Scott currently stars as Mark Scout in Apple TV Plus's Severance, a dystopian sci-fi thriller created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller. The first season earned 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Scott receiving a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series. The actor recently wrapped production on a revival of Party Down, a 2009 sitcom created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd. Scott starred in the series as Henry Pollard, a failed actor whose career is killed by an overplayed beer advertisement that earns him recognition but renders him unhirable.

Madame Web is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our list of the best superhero movies to watch right now.