Luke Skywalker's landspeeder is getting a Lego makeover for Star Wars day

Luke Skywalker's ride from a New Hope is the latest kit to join the Lego Star Wars sets range. A 1,890-piece model for the Ultimate Collector Series, the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder will be available to order this May 4 (AKA Star Wars day) for $199.99 / £174.99 from the company's official store. However, if you're a Lego VIP member, you can get your hands on it as early as May 1.

An Ultimate Collector Series kit, the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder is a larger, more complex figure than most of the best Lego sets. Much like the UCS Millennium Falcon or AT-AT, it's designed as a display piece rather than a toy. With that in mind, it comes with a display plaque and two minifigures to sit alongside it (Luke Skywalker and an exclusive C-3PO with 2K moulded legs and a side print).

Lego set designer César Carvalhosa Soares explains how "it is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches".

Because May 4 is traditionally a time of big announcements for the Star Wars franchise, we're likely to see more kits announced then - perhaps the rumored Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 set. No matter what, we'll be there to fill you in on the latest reveals for Lego, toys, and Star Wars gifts as and when they happen.

You'll find pre-order links below. If you'd rather not wait, though, you can browse some other offers on Star Wars Lego further down the page.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder pre-order

